Mobile pickets for effective checking

Islamabad Police will erect mobile police pickets or halting points in various areas of the city from time to time in order to maintain high vigilance and effective checking.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sultan Azam Temuri, the police spokesman said it had been decided to constitute special teams for checking in various areas which would erect mobile pickets to keep an eye over suspects. Different halting points would be created to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles to curb the crime and criminal activities.

More than 44 vehicles had been provided to those checking teams and their mobile pickets would work in different timings in the city and their locations would be changed after 45 minutes each, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani Tuesday formally briefed the police officials about this checking plan.—APP

Related