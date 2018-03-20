Mobile phones snatching

Through the column of your esteemed Daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the prevailing street crimes in the city of Karachi. The number of street crimes has increased, especially the snatching of mobile phones. It has become dangerous for the citizens to stay safe in any area.

The robbers have become more active over time, it’s like they have no fear, the way they rob with such bravery. People are in fear whether to travel with their expensive mobile phones or not. I think everyone travels with another mobile phone which is less expensive. The authorities which are responsible for the security of the citizens should keep an eye on these culprits and their activities and punish them accordingly.

AIMAN FATIMAH

Karachi

