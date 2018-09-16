Mobile phones, noise major cause of deafness

Health experts believe that the cases of deafness were on the rise due to noise trauma caused by the excessive use of mobile phone and other devices by the youth and the children.

“Excessive use of mobile phones, computers and hand-free accessories to listen to the music at a tender age increased the chances of deafness at a later stage in life”, Head Department of ENT, Services Hospital, Dr Javaid Iqbal told APP in an interview here on Sunday.

To a question, he said the cases of tinnitus or ringing in the ears were on the rise due to excessive use of headphones for recreational or academic purposes among the children and adults, adding that the use of headphones among children and adults should be discouraged. To a question, he said noise pollution in the urban metropolises was also a reason of increase in health hazards, adding that the humongous traffic, use of air pressure horns and loud music increased the chances of deafness.

“Administration of gentamycin to children also caused deafness as quacks and inefficient general practitioners (GPs) were unaware of the hazards of gentamycin”, he responded, adding that food adulteration was also a major cause of deafness as it effected the ears besides other body parts. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp