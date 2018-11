Staff Reporter

Pakistan has imported mobile phones amounting Rs32.7 billion during first four months of current fiscal year, showing growth of 26.57 percent growth.

The import of mobile phones was at Rs25.83 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, according to trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Experts said that depreciation in rupee value against dollar was major reason behind sharp growth in value terms.

