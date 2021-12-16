Mobile phone service to remain suspended in Islambad for 3 days during OIC session

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that mobile phone services will remain suspended in the federal capital for three days, starting from December 17 to 19.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming OIC Foreign Minister’s extraordinary conference on Afghanistan, which will be attended by various foreign delegations.

He said that the mobile phone services will be suspended from Islamabad International Airport to Red zone.

The interior minister said that a letter in this regard has been sent to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

موبائل سروس بند کے لئے پی ٹی اے کو مراسلہ جاری کردیا ہے۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 16, 2021

Later, the interior minister clarified that a final decision about the suspension of cellular services will be taken tomorrow after completing consultation on it.

Meanwhile, all the arrangements to welcome the foreign delegates in Islamabad have been finalized.

The Constitution Avenue and all the prominent places in the twin cities along the route of foreign dignitaries have been decorated.

Special teams to receive the OIC foreign ministers and other dignitaries have also been formed, the state broadcaster reported.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the convenor of the OIC Conference. The session has been called to formulate a strategy to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where the Taliban came into power in mid-August this year.

