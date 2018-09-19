Mobile phone service to be shut down in city for three days

Staff Reporter

A top Sindh official has said that cellular phone ser-vices will remain sus-pended in Karachi for three days as a security measure for Muharram procession.

Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer told me-dia that mobile phone service would be par-tially shut down from morning to night in Karachi and some parts of the province.

Apart from Karachi, phones will remain partially silent in Hy-derbad, Nawabshah, Larkana, Khairpur, Benazirabad, and Jacobabad.Mobile phone services are also likely to be suspended in many parts of the country on the ninth and tenth day of Muharram.

Share on: WhatsApp