Mobile phone service likely to be restored in Wana, SWA in next two weeks

ISLAMABAD :Mobile phone service will be restored in Wana, South Waziristan Agency in the next two weeks. According to Radio Pakistan, the political administration of the agency said the decision to this effect has been taken after improvement of law and order situation in the agency. The service was suspended for the last ten years due to security reasons. The political administration of Mohmand Agency has also restored cellular network in the region after a gap of one year. The tribal citizens have welcomed the move and expressed joy over restoration of mobile phone service in their area.

Orignally published by APP