Mobile phone of Supreme Court’s Justice Isa hacked

ISLAMABAD – Mobile phone of a senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has been hacked, said a statement issued by the top court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the apex court said, “It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives”.

He further asked that the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false.

Last year, the Supreme Court threw out the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, terming it “invalid”.

“[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed,” read the judgement.

The reference filed against Justice Isa by the government in May 2019 alleged that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he is not a beneficial owner of the flats — neither directly nor indirectly.