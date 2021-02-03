Mobile phone of Justice Faez Isa ‘hacked’

Observer Report Islamabad

The mobile phone of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa was hacked on Tuesday. According to the spokesman of the Supreme Court, the misguiding communication could be made from the mobile phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“Messages and other correspondence from the mobile phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa should be considered as fake and false,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that mobile phone hacking targeting eminent personalities has been reported previously and authorities have issued warnings against opening any messages from unknown numbers. According to a report quoting officials in Pakistan, the incidence of WhatsApp hacking has surged with more people than ever complaining against the notorious activity in the country.