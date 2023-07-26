ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Mobile phone and internet services will partly remain suspended in several cities of the country on 9 and 10 Muharram, said a notification.

According to the Punjab Home Department, besides deputing army and Rangers in the province’s 13 sensitive districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, mobile phone services and pillion riding will remain banned in these cities.

Moreover, the district control rooms have also been established in sensitive districts, which will be connected with the provincial intelligence joint centre.

Similarly, pillion riding has been banned in Sibi, Naseerabad, and Quetta divisions which were already declared highly sensitive. In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

The services will be down on Muharram 9, July 28, 2023 – From 9:00am to 8:00pm and Muharram 10 – July 29, 2023 – From 9:00am to 8:00pm.

The govt had taken such decisions in the past to ensure the safety of people during religious events.