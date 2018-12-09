Mobile phone imports reach $260.412m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Mobile phone imports in the country have reached US $ 260.412 million in first four months of current fiscal year (July-October) 2018-19 as compared to US $ 245.208 million during same period last year.

Mobile phone imports in October 2018 which stood at US $ 61.189 million, registered 11.84 percent growth as compared to $54.709 million imports in October 2017.

Last month’s figure was down by 1.79 percent when compared to US $ 62.306 million in September 2018. a data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed. Overall telecom imports saw a decline of 0.35 percent during July-October 2018 when compared to same period last year.

Total imports were recorded at US $ 448.541 million during this period when compared to US $ 450.113 million in July-October 2017. This figure stood at US $ 119.989 million in October as compared to US $ 112.837 million during September 2018. Other telecom apparatus imports witnessed a larger decline of over 8.19 percent in July-October 2018 standing at US $ 188.129 million against US $ 204.905 million during same period last year. When compared to September 2018, other telecom apparatus imports registered 16.36 per cent growth growing to US $ 58.8 million compared to US $ 50.53 million in September 2018.

