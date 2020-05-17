Mobile phone imports increase 62.59pc to $1027m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 62.59 percent during the ten months of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 1027.578 million during July-April (2019-20) as compared to the imports of US $ 632.002 million during July-April (2018-19), showing growth of 62.59 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed decreased of 36.35 percent in April 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during April 2020 were recorded at US $ 47.619 million against the imports of US $ 74.814 million in April 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also declined by 58.51 percent during April 2020, as compared to the imports of US $ 114.783 million during March 2020, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first ten months financial year and declined by 25.24 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country’s exports registered about 3.92 percent decrease, whereas imports witnessed sharp decline of 16.24 percent.

The exports witnessed decrease of 3.92 percent and reached to US $ 18.408 billion against the exports of US $ 19.160 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

On the other hand, the country’s imports witnessed significant decrease of 16.25 percent and went down from US $ 45.393 billion during July-March (2018-19) to US $ 38.021 billion during July-April (2019-20), it said.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $19.613 billion against the deficit of US $ 26.233 billion during last year, showing decline of 25.24 percent.