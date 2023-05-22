Mobile networks ‘face disruptions’ in Pakistan during Imran Khan’s live Twitter Space session

Mobile phone network service in parts of the country faced disruptions late Monday during a live Twitter Space session of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, whose live addresses were not allowed on mainstream media.

The disruptions were reported on many social sites as the PTI chief addressed with his support, days after getting released on a bail in graft case.

As real-time networks faced disruption in effect on some but not all mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Pakistan during the live space session.

Social media users took to the microblogging platform to denounce the censorship by authorities:

@OfficialDGISPR you can’t even stop this by shutting down mobile data and mobile services in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/QEn2TcHQxI — Shahzad Khalid   (@shahzadkhld) May 22, 2023

Mobile networks are down during this call. pic.twitter.com/XAhw6rpS8l — Amir (@amir__pakistan) May 22, 2023

Mobile services are down across Pakistan — TheViralHost 🇵🇰 (@TheViralHost) May 22, 2023

. @jazzpk has shut it’s network down in the vicinity of #ZamanPark because @ImranKhanPTI is going to make a speech in a few minutes. Our corporations have become tools in the hands of this repressive, undemocratic, unelected criminal junta that is out “ruling” Pakistan. — Halaku Khan (@halakukhan) May 22, 2023

Khan, 70, has been facing multiple cases since being removed from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Earlier in the day, the defiant leader announced a space session where he will give answers to questions of people on social media.

Following May 9 attacks, there is a blackout of Imran Khan on media and the crackdown on his party workers and leaders intensified.