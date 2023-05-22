Mobile networks ‘face disruptions’ in Pakistan during Imran Khan’s live Twitter Space session

Mobile phone network service in parts of the country faced disruptions late Monday during a live Twitter Space session of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, whose live addresses were not allowed on mainstream media.

The disruptions were reported on many social sites as the PTI chief addressed with his support, days after getting released on a bail in graft case.

As real-time networks faced disruption in effect on some but not all mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Pakistan during the live space session.

Social media users took to the microblogging platform to denounce the censorship by authorities:

Khan, 70, has been facing multiple cases since being removed from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Earlier in the day, the defiant leader announced a space session where he will give answers to questions of people on social media.

Following May 9 attacks, there is a blackout of Imran Khan on media and the crackdown on his party workers and leaders intensified.

