Mobile devise blocking deadline extended

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till June 3, for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with the authority due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time, said a news release issued here on Friday. The blocking of such mobile devices will start from June 4, and be communicated via SMS well in time. As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.