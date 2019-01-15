Mobile broadband widespread adoption fosters digital financial services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The account ownership in Pakistan has witnessed a reasonable increase and crossed around 39 million which was 15 million at end of 2015.

This increase has been significantly contributed by branchless/mobile banking accounts and account ownership in the country has increased to 22 per cent from 13 per cent in 2014.

It is important to highlight that since biometric verification of mobile connections in 2015, more than 23.5 million new branchless banking accounts were added in market.

The rapid and widespread adoption of mobile phones and mobile broadband technology with over 62 million mobile broadband subscribers in Pakistan has not only created a solid base for digital transactions but is also resulting in new and innovative business models that deliver financial services at lower prices and with broader customer reach.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) report under bank-led model, authorized financial institutions, cellular mobile operators and technology firms have improved their financial services and necessary infrastructure by developing user friendly and real time solutions. These players are capitalising on the technological advancements to bring disruption across distribution channels and product lines.

The financial and telecom regulators have also extended continuous support to the Digital Financial Service (DFS) growth in the country by providing enabling environment through improved policies, laws and regulations according to changing market dynamics.

The scope of alternate delivery channels and technologies has been expanded to include 3G and 4G spectrum for providing branchless banking services. The relevant regulations have allowed opening of basic level remote m-wallet accounts to promote usage of financial services among all segments of society.

The SBP has issued 11 branchless banking and three Payment Service Providers licenses to various players. PTA and SBP have already issued first joint license for interoperability solutions and more are in the process. The above mentioned DFS ecosystem has provided a reasonable base for uptake of digital financial services in the country. According to Finance Survey 2015, 23 per cent adult population has access to formal financial institutions compared to only 12 per cent in 2008.—APP

