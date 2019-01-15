Mobile app ‘Police For You’ launched

Additional Inspector eneral of Police (AIGP) Karachi, Dr Ameer Ahmed Sheikh on Monday formally inaugurated the mobile application ‘Police For You’ to facilitate the people at a ceremony here.

The high officials of Sindh Police attended the launching ceremony, a statement said.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Amir Sheikh said that the mobile application can also be downloaded from Google App Playstore. People can use this application to register their complaint immediately, he added. The application is launched to facilitate the people through the latest technology, he said.

