Mobile app based services help industry to grow rapidly

Islamabad

Smartphone industry increasing due to a greater number of available services and better optimized websites and mobile apps, which resulted in an improved user experience from just a few years ago. Some key factors contributing to the Smartphone’s expanding digital role have been its growing screen size, faster 4G network connections, a big number of available services and websites and mobile apps. Eventually, the device’s convenience won over the consumer, and those daily smartphone habits have become more and more engrained into our lives. Smartphones till date been used for personal needs but by leveraging technology, some services are allowing masses to earn using the valuable assets, they own. There are so many mobile application based services introduced for transportation, delivery and payment which help moving people, parcels and payments efficiently with saving time and money. While talking to APP, a rider service employee, Asad Raza said, due to productive use of smart phones ration of unemployment has been decrease. “Just by buying a Smartphone and getting broadband I have got able to deliver my services.” These innovative services aim to provide its customers with smart solutions to over-charging, traffic congestion and easy to reach destiny by using smart phones. Along with increasing number of smart phone and broadband users, these services are providing a safe, comfortable, convenient and affordable local transport solution to all citizens.—APP