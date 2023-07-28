In a fresh incident of violence, a mob torched nearly 30 houses and buses used by the Indian forces to transport personnel in violence-hit Manipur state in India.

The mob demolished at least 30 empty houses in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in district of Chandel in Manipur

According to Manipur police officials, the incident had occurred in Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur.

Thousands of men and women were protesting against the Indian army personnel involved in killing of Christians in the violence-hit Manipur who are demanding independence from Indian illegal rule.

The Indian forces used brute force on protesters after that the buses used by the Indian forces to transport personnel were set on fire and houses were demolished by the mob.

The mob also targeted the forest office building at Moreh, the police said.

Meanwhile, Members of Christian Kuki community staged a protest in front of the British Parliament and Indian High Commission in London against the parading naked of at least two Kuki women by a mob of Hindu majority and gang rape in Manipur state of India.

Women from North East Support Network and many others took to the streets in the British caqpital marching in silence symbolising the silent suffering of the two Christian Kuki women.

The participants of the protest raised slogans in favour of the victim women and demanded justice to them.—KMS