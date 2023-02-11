Nankana Sahib mob kills man accused of desecrating Holy Quran, burns his corpse

ISLAMABAD – A violent mob in Nankana Sahib tortured, killed, and then set on fire a man who was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran in another mob lynching that was widely condemned.

A man in police custody was set upon by a violent crowd on Saturday who stormed a police station located in Nankana Sahib, a city located about 90 km west of the provincial capital Lahore.

The horrific incident soon went viral on social media, with human rights activists, netizens and politicians condemning the heinous incident that refreshed the horrific lynching of Priyantha Kumara – the Sri Lankan manager who was brutally killed over alleged blasphemy.

The videos show charged members ascending the gates of the police station while the rowdy crowd surrounded the Warburton police station. In another clip, children were spotted roaming inside the police station, with wrecked and overturned furniture in the background.

Total madness!!! An angry mob attacked the police station in Nankana Sahib. Reportedly an accused of blasphemy was killed and body burnt by the mob. Apparently police was unable to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/1kdNGFmqro — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) February 11, 2023

Soon after the action, Punjab top cop Dr Usman Anwar took action and suspended Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti over the mob lynching, the police confirmed in a tweet.

آئی جی پنجاب کا ننکانہ میں شہریوں کی جانب سے قرآن کی بے حرمتی کے الزام میں شہری کی ہلاکت کے واقعہ کا نوٹس۔اعلیٰ افسران کو موقعہ پر پہنچ کر انکوائری رپورٹ پیش کرنے کا حکم۔

واقعہ کے ذمہ داروں جبکہ غفلت اور کوتاہی کے مرتکب کے خلاف سخت محکمانہ اور قانونی کاروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/DZsRIQHzHt — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 11, 2023

IGP also ordered DIG and other officials to reach the incident location and submit a report at the earliest. He warned of strict departmental action against all culprits.

PM Shehbaz calls for strict action

Premier Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the disgraceful incident, saying action would be taken against police officials who failed in their duty. Shehbaz, known for being a must-do administrator, said no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…