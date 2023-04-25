Mob harasses female tourist in Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – In another disgraceful incident in Islamabad, a female tourist was surrounded and harassed by an overwhelmingly large crowd at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, which forced her to leave the place in haste.

Initial reports suggest that the incident took place at the country’s iconic mosque. Cops have taken notice of the incident but they have not yet received any complaints to start the probe.

The event came to light when a video surfaced showing a large number of men chasing a female tourist; the incident reportedly occurred on the second day of Eid ul Fitr. The woman, who was filmed and chased by a mob, was spotted escaping the mosque with a man who can be seen escorting her while boys attempted to take selfies with her.

In Riyasat-e-Pudina, Foreign tourists visiting the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad get harassed by uncivilised Pakistani men. 😃😃😃👇 pic.twitter.com/s2KyZunOt6 — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) April 23, 2023

As the clips went viral, several media users lamented the rowdy behavior of Pakistani people who again put the country in a bad light.

The Faisal Mosque incident followed another such incident in which several foreign women faced harassment at Shakarparian on Pakistan Independence Day.

For the unversed, if a person insults a woman regarding her modesty, whether through gestures or words, the culprit can be charged with three years of imprisonment, or with a fine, or both under Section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code.