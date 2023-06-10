Mob attacks police station to get hold of murder suspect to lynch him

Unruly situation was witnessed outside the Surjani Town police station as following the arrest of a suspect who had allegedly shot a man dead during the night hours, relatives of the victim tried to enter the police station to get hold of the suspect in order to lynch him.A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident near Yaro Goth in Surjani Town on the night between Thursday and Friday. Police arrested the suspect involved in the shooting who claimed that he had fired at the two men over his suspicion that they were robbers.

On Friday, relatives of the deceased man staged a protest outside the Surjani Town police station, demanding that the suspect be handed over to them.