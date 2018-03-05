MNSUA offer vegetables nursery to citizens

Multan

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will offer prepared nursery of different vegetables to citizens for promoting kitchen gardening in the area. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali inaugurated marketing set up of vegetables here on Sunday. The prepared nursery of vegetable was arranged in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Agri Innovation Programme and USAID. The citizens would get vegetable nursery from different points of the city.

The provision of nursery will help promote neat and clean vegetables to citizens. Lecturer Nabeel Ahmed while laying importance on kitchen gardening, said that students could grow vegetables in their houses. He said that citizens could place order via internet and get nursery at their door step. Agriculture experts from various departments were also present.—APP