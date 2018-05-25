MNS stir up more controversies

IN his statement first before the accountability court and then at a press conference, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif spoke about what happened behind the scene that led to his ouster from power and disqualification. According to his version, his decision to try former President Pervez Musharraf for high treason and attempts to run the foreign policy as per national aspirations were the real reasons that ultimately led to his disqualification as the Prime Minister.

As general election is approaching and accountability references against him and his family are fast heading for culmination, one sees MNS adopting tougher stand for reasons best known to him. The former Premier might have genuine grievances but the way these are being aired are adding to the tension and uncertainty in the political atmosphere. There are clear signs that some segments of PML (N) are not in favour of such a policy believing that this could harm them in the general election. Already, a number of lawmakers belonging to PML (N) have deserted and it is apprehended that more would do so in days to come citing non-flexible approach of their Quaid. This policy is also creating problems for those who believe in national reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation among State institutions. After statement of MNS about militants that carried out Mumbai attacks, Mian Shahbaz Sharif was reported to have assured his party men that he would persuade MNS to adopt a reconciliatory approach but Wednesday’s development shows his efforts have not borne fruit. PML (N) clearly had an edge as far as its performance during the last five years was concerned but tension and controversies might undermine prospects of its electoral victory.

