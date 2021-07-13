MNS Agricultural University holds syndicate meting

Staff Reporter

The 30th meeting of MNS Agricultural University Syndicate was held with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali in the chair.

Lahore High Court Justice Sajjad Javed Gharal, Director Local Audit Fund Multan, Shah Sawar from Finance Department, Vice Chancellor Ghazi University, Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Agriculture Secretary nominated Naeem Khalid, MPA Mian Tariq Abdullah, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Irfan Ahmed Baig and other members of Syndicate including Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Raza, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Imran, Lecturer Miss Palwasha Khanum and Treasurer Rafiq Ahmad Farooqi attended the meeting along with Registrar Imran Mahmood who performed as Secretary.

The meeting approved various administrative matters of the university including the budget for the current financial year 2021-22.

Agenda of Higher Education Commission development budget was also presented in the meeting.

The meeting also approved the AOCs conducted by various institutions of the university. The members were also informed that more scholarships would be provided this year.