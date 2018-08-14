MNAs take oath in NA inaugural session

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The fifteenth National Assembly of Pakistan came into being on Monday with the oath-taking of newly elected members at its inaugural session at the Parliament House. Outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the new members. The oath was administered in the national language Urdu.

At the outset of the proceedings, national anthem was played which was followed by recitation from Holy Quran and Naat. All those who took oath individually signed the roll in alphabetical order to be the members of the house. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was the first one to sign the roll.

Prominent among those who took oath included PTI Chief Imran Khan, President of PML-N Mian Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairperson and former President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The inaugural session also saw some positive scenes as PTI Chairman Imran Khan moved forward and shook hands with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Later, he also shook hands with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif when he entered the house. The inaugural session also witnessed unique distinction in which three fathers and three sons took oath as members of the National Assembly. Father and son duos elected as MNAs included Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pervaiz Malik and his son Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi. The outgoing Speaker welcomed newly elected members. They would strive hard to meet expectations and confidence of people. The members expressed satisfaction that for the third time democratic transition was taking place in peaceful and orderly manner. The House has now been adjourned till Wednesday at 10 a.m for the election of new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

