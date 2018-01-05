MNA’s nephew among 3 killed in marriage firing

Lahore

At least three persons were killed and eight injured in the exchange of fire between rival groups on late Wednesday during marriage ceremony. The deceased were identified as Imran Shafi, Shahbaz and Abdul Khaliq. The deceased Imran Shafi is nephew of MAN Afzal Khokar and MPA Saif-ul-Malook Khokar.

Imran Shafi was brought to the Doctor’s Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place in Lahore’s Johar Town where the nephew of MNA Afzal Khokar and MPA Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar was shot down. Firing caused a stampede inside the marriage hall.

Police sources told that another eight persons were injured in the deadly fight. Rescue teams reached the location immediately. A security guard was also killed in the incident.

Punjab IG took notice of the incident and sought report of the incident from Lahore CCPO. Inside sources revealed that the firing resulted due to dispute between rival groups of Malik Aslam and Ashraf Bhatti.

Those injured are receiving medical assistance in the Jinnah Hospital. Police have collected relevant evidence from the crime scene and said to conduct raids in order to arrest the suspects.Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital said that four persons were relieved after first medical aid.—INP