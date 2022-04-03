MNAs list backing no-trust move presented

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday shared a list of 176 Members of National Assembly who are supporting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet, said that 84 lawmakers from PML-N, 56 PPP, 14 MMA, 4 BNP-M and one from ANP will support the no-confidence motion.

She further said that 6 lawmakers of MQM, 4 BAP, 1 JWP and four independents including 2 from PML-Q will also vote in favor will the motion.

On the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed President Dr Arif Ali to dissolve assembly after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.—INP