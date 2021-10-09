MNAs discuss development projects with CM Buzdar

Lahore

Led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, a delegation of Members of the National Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, political scenario and development projects came under discussion.

The MNAs delegation submitted different proposals and schemes for development work in their constituencies,

Usman Buzdar assured the delegation to implement their workable projects and said the last three years of PTI government tremendous progress was made compared to previous rulers.

Members of parliament, political workers and PTI office-bearers are not only our strength but also our representatives, he added.

He said that legislation has set a new record in Punjab and has been remained exemplary during our three years. By the Grace of Almighty Allah we have no stains of corruption and faced many challenges with utmost determination and succeeded in overcoming them, he maintained.

The chief minister said that effective administration measures were being taken to control artificial price-hike. He said every district has been given a comprehensive development package keeping in view the indicators pertaining to poverty, population and felt needs.

Instead of making tall claims, we believe in practical work, Usman Buzdar said adding those who used to raise hollow slogans were now forgotten entities.

MNAs who met with CM included Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Ch. Javed Iqbal Waraich, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Syed Mobeen Ahmed and former MPA Tariq Gujjar.—INP