MNA Mubeen calls on IUB VC

Our Correspondent Bahawalpur

Member National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Mubeen Ahmed called on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his office and congratulated on the inclusion of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in the list of Times Higher Education National and International universities on the basis of outstanding performance.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice Chancellor has made historic progress in every field in just 2 years.

Establishment of new and modern departments, extraordinary increase in the number of students, new projects in the field of agriculture, especially cotton, development projects and establishment of new campuses are very important achievements that changed the educational, social and economic conditions of the region.

He said that establishment of Liaquatpur Campus is a very positive step for the educational development of Rahim Yar Khan District.

The Member National Assembly also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Steering Committee of Liaquatpur Campus on the occasion.