MNA Ayaz Soomro passes away at 59

Observer Reporter

New York

PPP leader and member national assembly Ayaz Soomro passed away in the early hours on Tuesday in the United States after protracted illness, fellow party member Agha Siraj Durrani confirmed.

Soomro was facing cardiac problems and was being treated at a hospital in the United States. He was elected from Larkana’s NA 204.

“Mohammad Ayaz Soomro — a great Bhuttos’ jiyala, janisar of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto — is no more,” said Durrani. “He participated in all the activities against dictators, went to jail during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, he was one of the best law ministers and one of the best district presidents in Larkana division.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of MNA Soomro.

In his condolence message, the PPP chairman eulogised the “services and sacrifices of Soomro for the party and his lifelong commitment and loyalty to the cause”.