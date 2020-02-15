MNA assures support to ex- servicemen

OUR CORRESPONDENT MANDI BAHAUDDIN Land mafia is bent upon occupying DASB Gujrat land. Its members have threatened DASB Head of dire consequences for resisting. In this connection Deputy Director DASB Gujrat called on MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi at his residence and explained him that DASB land was purchased by late Lt Col Raja Akbar SJ of Mandi Bahauddin where DASB building was raised. On road side shops were constructed and rented out. The rent amount received was spent on purchasing sewing machines that were distributed among deserving widows of retired soldiers.