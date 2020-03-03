MNA Alamgir assures funds to FUUAST

Staff Reporter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Alamgir Khan during his visit to Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology assured the varsity official that after the release of MNAs’ funds he would start development work at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus. In the first phase, the playground would be reconstructed while other developmental would be initiated after consultation with the administration of the varsity. The MNA said that he will convince President of Pakistan to participate in the FUUAST Convocation 2020 as Chancellor. On the occasion, the FUUAST VC Prof DR Arif Zubair briefed the MNA about the preparation for coming convocation. The VC said that Urdu University is the second-largest general university having two campuses in Karachi. Prof Zubair said that Urdu University is also the only educational education of higher studies that imparting education in the national language as well as giving an extra option to its students to attempt exams either in English or Urdu. However, officially all administrative instruction and affairs are being communicated only in Urdu.