MMU condemns summoning of Maulana Qasmi by India’s dreaded NIA

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir (MMU), an umbrella organization of religious and social organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned the summoning of its president and leading Islamic scholar Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi by India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA summoned Maulana Qasmi on Wednesday at its office in Srinagar and subjected him to questioning for several hours.

The MMU, in a statement issued to in Srinagar said termed the NIA’s move as extremely sad. It said Maulana Qasmi is not only a renowned Islamic scholar but also a sincere preacher of Islam who has dedicated himself for religious, educational and reformative services towards the Kashmir society. It said such actions are causing anxiety and anger among the people of the territory, and urged the Indian government to put a stop to this.

The MMU member organizations include An-juman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Rahimiya Bandipora, Mufti Azam’s Muslim Per-sonal Law Board, Anjuman Sharie Shiaan, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwan-e-Islami, Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-e-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdaniyyah, Anjuman Ulama-e-Hanaf, Darul Uloom Qasimiyyah, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima-wal-Ulema, Anjuman Aima-o-Mashaikh of Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Darul Uloom Rashidiyyah, Ahlibayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanzul Uloom, Paerwaan-e-Wilayat, Awqaf Islamia Khiram Sirhama, Bazm Tawheed Ahl-e-Hadith Trust, Anjuman Al-Makatab, Muhammadi Yateem Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karwan Khatm-un-Nabubat, Darul Uloom Syed Al Mursaleen, An-juman Ulama-o-Aima Masajid, Falahe Dareen Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Ashraf Uloom Haider-pora, Darul Uloom Daudiya Batmaloo, Darul Uloom Furqania Nowshera, Darul Uloom Daudiya Khanyar, Jamiat Ulama Kashmir, Sirajul Uloom, Idara Wahad Al Maktab Jammu and Kashmir, and Darul Uloom Imdadiya Natipora.—KMS