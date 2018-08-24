MMR vaccine must

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease that can prove deadly. It spreads by droplets in coughs and sneezes. The infection lasts seven to 10 days. But while most people recover completely, it can cause some serious complications, including: encephalitis (infection and swelling of the brain), meningitis, febrile convulsions, pneumonia, liver infection (hepatitis). Cases of measles in Europe have hit a record high, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). More than 41,000 people have been infected in the first six months of 2018, leading to 37 deaths.

Last year there were 23,927 cases and the year before 5,273. Experts blame this surge in infections on a drop in the number of people being vaccinated. Therefore, the WHO is calling on European countries to take action. Ukraine and Serbia are among the countries with the highest rates in Europe. The majority of cases we are seeing are in teenagers and young adults who missed out on their MMR vaccine in their childhood. Besides Europe, the disease is taking life of millions of people all over the world. Therefore, there should be supply of the vaccination to prevent the deadly disease.

FIDA BALOCH

Kech

