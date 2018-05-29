MML to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state

Lahore

Convener Milli Muslim League (MML) Lahore, Mian Afzal has vowed to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He was addressing to the representatives of MML Lahore at Iftar Dinner. Deputy Secretary-General MML Engineer Haris Dar was also present at the eve. Mian Afzal said, ‘In politics, the passion of public service is vital. Vote’s honour would be possible only when the voters are given respect. MML would work to serve the public and to protect the ideological basis of the country.’ The Convener MML also said, ‘We have always supported the poor and the oppressed. Regrettably, Pakistan’s ideology is being erased from the minds of the youth.’—INP