MML Registration: ECP orders Interior Ministry to submit report till June 13

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has directed the interior ministry to submit full report till June 13, regarding Milli Muslim League (MML) registration case.

Earlier, during hearing of MML registration case in ECP, officials of interior ministry could not present any material against MML.

During hearing, council MML Rizwan Abbasi requested the ECP to ask deputy secretary interior ministry whether there are any new allegations on the representatives of MML or not. Deputy Secretary replied that interior ministry has nothing new against MML. We have contacted the law enforcement agencies in which only one department submitted report. Interior ministry wrote a letter to ECP on the above report.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi replied that there is nothing against representatives in the letter which is being referenced. Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already completely rejected the letter (containing assumption) of interior ministry. Every citizen of Pakistan has right to take part in politics and to make a political party. It is not good to obstruct any political party’s registration.

Interior ministry officials could not reply the questions raised by MML’s council. Next hearing of the case will be on June 13, 2018. Abdul Ghaffar Somoro (member Sindh), Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member Punjab), Justice (R) Ms. Irshad Qaisar (member KP) and Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmad Baloch (member Balochistan) were present.