MMA to make seat adjustment with like-minded parties

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Rana Shafiq-ur-Rehman Pasroori Deputy Secretary MMA and Additional Secretary Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith has stressed the need for promoting culture of tolerance as Islam was religion of peace and tolerance. Addressing press conference here he said that there was no room in Islam for terrorism and extremism.

He said that it was unfortunate that terrorists killed Muslims on the fair name of Islam which was absolutely against the teachings of Islam. He said that main purpose of reviving Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal was to create interfaith harmony among different sects to create peaceful atmosphere to make the country strong and prosperous and also to bring pious, honest and sincere workers to power to steer the country out of the prevalent crises.

He regretted that leg pulling, use of foul language and casting aspersion on opponents by some political leaders which must be stopped to save the country from uncertainty, chaos and anarchy. Replying to yet another question that MMA would make seat adjustment with like-minded political parties. He further said that all institutions should work within their domain to ensure pleasant atmosphere. Replying to yet another question he hoped that general elections would surely be held on time but added that it could not be said that it could not be held impartially or otherwise as kings party is being established by some hidden hands.

Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Habib Ameer Jamait Ahle Hadith UK said that West was afraid of Islamic civilization owing to which they were attempting to promote their culture and values to lead the youth astray. It was, therefore, need of hour to promote Islamic values to prevent the youth to adopt western culture in the country which would be very dangerous, he maintained. He said that youth could take to negative path if their capabilities were not channelized properly.

He said that the foundation of Islamic civilization was laid by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and it was responsibility of our religious and political leaders to inculcate in the youth true Islamic values so as they come out of influence of western culture by adopting teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Replaying to a question he said that youth in UK has not adopted western values and regretted that youth in Pakistan has been led by the invasion of western culture which is very dangerous.