MMA to enter forthcoming election in big way: Liaqat

Lahore

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of Mutehida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), has said that corrupt and self-seeking politicians had made the democratic process redundant and the alliance of the patriotic religious parties could provide a sincere and capable leadership to the country.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora along with members of the MMA Legal committee, he said that the MMA would enter the forthcoming election in a big way with the election symbol of Book.

Liaqat Baloch said that an important meeting of the heads of the MMA parties was being held in Islamabad on Friday under the chairmanship of MMA Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The meeting would review the preparation for the forthcoming elections and a line of action for the religious alliance in the provinces would be worked out. He said the organizational work of the MMA in three provinces had been completed and the remaining work in Khyber P would be completed soon.

He said that during the month of May, public meetings would be held in the four provincial capitals and major cities. During the month of Ramazan, Iftar parties would be held while the 27th of Ramazan would be celebrated as the Independence Day.

Liaqat Baloch said that the accountability of the corrupt must continue uninterrupted without any confrontation between state institutions. He said the entire nation wanted election to be held on time and there should not be any unconstitutional move from any quarter.

He said that the MMA parties were going ahead in an organized and coordinated manner. He said it was necessary to create confidence among the masses.—APP