MMA to block satanic forces in elections in big way: Siraj

Lower Dir

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, has rejected Trump’s democracy and said the JI supported the democratic system in which the decisions were made in the light of shariah.

Speaking at the Khatme Bukhari ceremony held at the Khal Colony Madrissah in Lower Dir, he said that the US courtiers in the country would be wiped out and the country would be turned into a model Islamic welfare state. He also talked to the media on the occasion. Sheikhul Quran Maulana Abdul Jabbar decorated around one hundred Huffaz e Quran, with turbans.

He said the MMA had been fully revived and it would participate in the next elections in a big way and block the way of the Satanic forces.

The JI chief said that the Ulema had the right to govern this country but unfortunately, such elements had been ruling the country who had little knowledge of the Quran and the Sunnah. Incompetent rulers had plunged the country into a mire of problems, he added.

He said that some people were talking of judicial martial law but there was no provision for that in the constitution. Repeating his suggestion for appointing nuclear scientist Dr A.Q. Khan as care take Prime Minister, Sirajul Haq said that Dr A.Q. Khan was an undisputed personality and had made the countrys defense impregnable by building the nuclear bomb.

The JI chief deplored Saudi Arabia’s permission to Israel planes to fly over its territory. He also expressed deep concern over India’ Prime Minister Modi inaugurating a Hindu Temple in Dubai.—Sabah