MMA revived, Fazl elected president, Liaquat secretary

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Fully reviving the defunct Muttahida Majlis Amal, an alliance of five major religious-political parties, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been elected its presented and Liaquat Baloch as Secretary General.

The announcement to fully revive the MMA was made by Jamaat-e-islami leader Liaquat Baloch while addressing a press conference here Tuesday. Leaders of other MMA parties were also present. The JI leader said, “JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been elected as MMA president while he himself (Liaquat Baloch) as Secretary General.”

Liaquat Baloch said the central workers convention of MMA will be held in the first week of April. In December last, a meeting of these five religious-political parties was held in Karachi and decided in principle to fully revive MMA.

The decision was made in a religious parties meeting in Karachi and was attended by JUI-P head Awais Noorani, JUI-F chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman, JI head Sirajul Haq, Tehrik-e-Jafaria Pakistan chief Allama Sajid Naqvi, head of Markzi Ahle Hadith Sajid Mir and others. It was decided in the meeting that any party included in the alliance will distance itself from government within a month. The newly appointed president congratulated the entire nation on the revival of the party. “We have made way to the beginning of a new era,” Rehman told the journalists.”We hope to match the expectations of the nation.”

He further announced to contest the upcoming general elections under the joint platform, noting that the country needs peace and development. Speaking on the occasion, JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that the MMA had begun its journey with a new resolve and it will represent the citizens on all platforms.