MMA to defeat secular, liberal parties in general elections

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the MMA would contest the next general elections with the cooperation of religious parties to defeat secular and liberal parties. He was talking to the media at London airport on his arrival from Lahore. He also addressed the JI workers present to receive him.

Sirajul Haq said that the secular and liberal parties ruling the country so far had greatly harmed the country’s ideological character, thus trying to waste the huge sacrifices the nation had offered for the creation of this independent Muslim homeland. He said that the country’s constitution called for the supremacy of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah but the rulers had always imposed dictatorship in the name of democracy through unconstitutional ways.

Questioned about the possibility of electoral alliance with the PTI in the next elections, Sirajul Haq said that the MMA would contest the 2018 elections by taking around other religious parties of the country and those having a neat and clean record besides unwavering faith in the Pakistan ideology. Sirajul Haq said the JI had been struggling for a corruption free Pakistan. It wanted the country to regain its image in the comity of the nations and be able to run its affairs as an independent and sovereign state. He said the present rulers had plunged the country into despair, poverty, illiteracy and lawlessness. He hoped that the MMA would emerge as a big force as in the 2002.

To a question about Model Town killings, he said the JI was the first to raise voice against this bloodshed. This was not for any political gains but purely on humanitarian grounds. He said that all those responsible for these killings, whoever they were, must be punished in accordance with the law. Asked about the performance of the Khyber P. government in which the JI was an ally with the PTI, Sirajul Haq said that the people of the province were the best judge of that.—INP