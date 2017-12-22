MMA to contest polls under one symbol

Alliance to address public issues: Siraj

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Giving final nod to the revival of the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), a religio-political alliance that had emerged triumphant in the 2008 general elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ruled the province for five years, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj-ul-Haq said on Thursday the newly resurrected alliance will contest the forthcoming general elections under one symbol and strive to steer the country out of the current political imbroglio.

The leadership of the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal with Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami as its major components is likely to hold talks with Maulana Sami ul Haq faction of JUI shortly to ensure its participation in the alliance. “All those parties having neat and clean political record and whose name has not surfaced in the Panama Papers would be invited to join the alliance”, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said while talking to media.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, it may be mentioned, at present is a coalition partner in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led provincial government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The JI Amir said the aim of the revival of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal was to unite the political forces of the country on one platform to find solution to of issues confronting the nation. “We are uniting individuals and parties on the MMA’s platform, in order to resolve public issues”. Siraj said adding the next consultative session of the political alliance will be held in Lahore.

The people of the tribal areas should be given the same status as those living in the cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad”, the JI chief said while referring to the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in to KP and maintained that the people of FATA want rights on par with the rest of the country. Siraj ul Haq said a Jirga would visit Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and the wishes of the people of FATA will be respected.

Coming hard on certain political leaders, Haq said there was no protest by the leadership when Masjid al Aqsa was taken over by the Israelis adding the objective of the political leadership is to only work for their own benefits.

The newly-restored coalition includes all the parties which had previously been part of it, except Maulana Sami-ul-Haq-led Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

However, sources said the top leadership of the MMA will soon be visiting Maulana Sami ul Haq of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam(S) to woo himto join the religio-political alliance in order to make the MMA more representative and effective