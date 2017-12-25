MMA committed to put country on track: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the religious parties in the MMA were committed to putting the country on track.

He was speaking at a ceremony of giving away Christmas gifts to the Christian families at his residence.

He said that the office bearers of the MMA would be announced within a month and a decision to take the other parties along would also be taken by then.

Vice President Al-Khidmat Foundation Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Manager Finance, Al=Khidmat Foundation Bashir Ahmed Arif and several Christian leaders were also present.

Liaqat Baloch said that the members of the working committee would also complete this task within this period. He said the MMA would perform positive and constructive politics against the politics of polarization in the country.

Liaqat Baloch said that the minorities in the country had their rights and the JI fully shared their grief over the Quetta Church tragedy.

Father James said on the occasion that the Christian community was faithful to the country and it wanted a Pakistan envisioned by Allama Iqbal and the Quaid e Azam.

Orignally published by NNI