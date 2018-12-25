MLS champion Atlanta names Dutchman de Boer as coach

New York

Major League Soccer champion Atlanta United have named retired Dutch star Frank de Boer as the club’s new coach, replacing Argentina’s Gerardo Martino.

The 48-year-old Dutchman guided his former club Ajax to four consecutive Dutch league titles but less successful stints followed at Inter Milan and England’s Crystal Palace.

In announcing last October that he was leaving Atlanta, Martino said the grind of a club campaign kept him from going home as much as he wanted. But he has been linked to the Mexican national team.

De Boer takes over on January 1 with United set for a pre-season match January 14 and a CONCACAF Champions League campaign that begins in February.

“The club’s sportive ambitions, as set out in a long-term strategy to be the best in class, clearly fits my personal ambitions,” de Boer said.—APP

