MLLF calls for national policy for protection of languages

Speakers at 3rd Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) stressed upon need to formulate national policy for integration, protection and promotion of all mother languages of Pakistan, and declare the mother languages as National Languages, alongside Urdu.

The panelists urged the parliamentarians to draft comprehensive legislation for mainstreaming the distinct regional culture, documentation of endangered languages. Indus Cultural Forum (ICF)-a voluntary organization of literary and cultural activists- joined hands with Lok Virsa and Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) in 2016 to arrange first of its kind and unique festival. This year festival is sponsored by Sindh Government’s Department of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Lok Virsa and Heinrich Boll Stiftung (HBS).

In her keynote address to the inaugural session, renowned Sindhi and Urdu fiction writer, playwright and activist Noorul Hada Shah said that culture is source of human integration, social harmony and peace in the society that “we direly need during these defining circumstances.” She said the call for promotion of mother languages will not harm the federation rather bring societies close to each other. “Languages are source of expression only, they lead to ultimate language- the language of love and co-existence. We should never consider diversity as conflict.” ICF Chairman Niaz Nadeem shared the background and detailed program of the two-day festival and highlighted that like every year, over 100 writers, poets and artists representing up to 20 languages are participating in the sessions.

There will be over 20 sessions in addition to opening and closing ceremonies as well as musical evenings on both days. “We are also marking the 70th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and there will be dedicated session to pay tribute to Asma Jehangir.—APP

