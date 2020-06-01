MLK’s daughter stresses on ‘nonviolent

Web Desk

While protests take a violent turn in the United States, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter is stressing on the importance of ‘nonviolent means.’ Dr. Bernice King condemned the acts of violence that took place over the weekend as country-wide protests erupted over acts of racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who lost his life after a police officer pinned him to the ground. During a city briefing on the Atlanta City protests in Georgia, Dr. King said: “As I stand here in this moment and look at my journey, I have to make an appeal to my brothers and sisters, because I realized that the only way to get constructive change is through nonviolent means.” Quoting her late father, she went on to say: “Riots are the language of the unheard.” She further explained that staying nonviolent was a proven method of bringing about change.