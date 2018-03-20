MJSF collaborates with Bykea to launch bikes support scheme

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) and Bykea Technologies (Pvt) Limited have signed an agreement to launch the MJSF Bikers Support Scheme. Through this program, bikers who register with Bykea will be able to apply for interest free loans and financial solutions designed specifically to help them increase their potential earnings. MJSF, as part of its efforts to promote micro-credit and self-employment,will provide bikers with micro-credit facility with zero percent mark-up to enable them to obtain necessary equipment for enrolment with Bykea. This partnership will promote self-employment within the country, provide individuals the opportunity to use their skills to generate income and increase earnings for social growth. As part of the arrangement, each biker will receive a smartphone, equipment and license facilitation whose cost will range between 6,000 – 12,000 PKR.