Mixed hundred days’s spell

In a democracy, a political party in power ought to show disposition to public scrutiny and responsiveness to aspirations of people. By presenting himself along with members of his cabinet after completion of 100 days in office, Imran Khan has set a singular precedent of such disposition in a country where party manifesto or promises made during election campaign are conveniently forgotten or brushed aside as a consumption stuff for elections without a pang of guilt and compunction. A critical review may summarize performance of PTI during stipulated period a mixed bag nevertheless, stamped with public approval in aggregate. Though due to lack of proper homework, their agenda of 100 days went quite adrift however, were able to compensate/capitalize on opportunities came in their way accidently or otherwise to balance out their inadequacies. Most scintillating one were in realm of diplomacy. The successful state visit of Imran Khan to Saudi Arab where he was not only given a rousing reception but also a bouquet of financial assistance to tune of $6 Billion with an impact of $12 billion. His visits to China, UEA and Malaysia, also reaped very positively in terms of investment, collaboration and financial support to tackle looming crisis of debts. Their combined effect enabled Pakistan not to succumb to IMF while negotiating a bailout package from them.

Trump tweet was a God sent opportunity to shoot back future Pakistan’s policy towards US with more clarity and unambiguity; Pakistan is for Pakistan only. The Kartarpur Corridor Initiative took India by surprise and left it floundered for not a while only but in tail spin for all times to come. The ensuing acclaim worldwide is a collateral benefit.

The proactive and stern action against hooliganism by miscreants like Khadim Rizvi is a fine feather in cap of PTI government. Truly it restored writ of the State which unfortunately, was becoming conspicuously absent since long because of timidity of successive governments in thought and action. Imran Khan has come into power, riding on name of stamping out corruption in the country. He has shown no relent in intent, resolve and act in this regard which distinguishes him from others who also used slogan of accountability to come into power but once in power, used it only a bargaining tool or an instrument for mutual convenience. It keeps the hope alive against corruption which has eaten us like a termite. On economic front, government also imparts hope because of its decision not to rely upon on loans and temporary supplements but on genuine means to acquire money to generate growth and development; to produce and sell, earn and remit back home, attract foreign money and do not let own money exit abroad illegitimately and maximize tax collection. The government also deserves appreciation to initiate thinking/steps in education, healthcare, good governance, merit, water conservation/storage, austerity, clean and green Pakistan and recharge Pakistan etc. Besides, there are a number of intangibles bagged which could help inject new sources of energy and solutions.

Imran Khan has shown that he equally enjoys trust of Armed Forces which was allegedly considered a rarity particularly, on contraband item of national security. He is listened/taken seriously in outside world because of his credibility along with sanction of popular support. He has brought respect and prestige in public office. People believe that as a true leader, he is eyeing on next generations, not on next elections. He believes in decentralization, not on possessiveness other than collective good. Self-reliance and self-respect in comity of nations is his path. He empathizes with impoverished people and appears to be on stage of self-actualization. Overall hope is still intact. This is one side however, other side when looked at, leaves much from required to transform Pakistan which is his actual promise to the nation.

Admittedly, the nation has to take bitter pills to come out woes of all kind however, importance of trickled down effect cannot be overemphasized. This assumes even added importance when over 40% people are living below poverty line, majority of people is gullible or lacks real understanding/awareness and erstwhile ruling elite is adept in predatory strikes. Government needs to customize its policies, at least to some extent. Our economy is addicted to triggers. A long pause can cause dampening effect. An economy in limbo cannot also be left to forces of free market. Similarly state institutions in state of stupor cannot be left to apply corrections themselves.

The leader at helm needs to guide and direct the process of transformation. Most glaring weakness of government is its continued inability to find right people and place them at right places in bureaucracy, police and other state institutions/corporations. Only change of heads would not suffice. The requirement is down to middle tiers to get the train moving apace and satisfactorily. Ironically, no worthwhile effort is in sight. To the country, requirement is dire, pressing and immediate to keep hope of change afloat undiminished. This hope is precious because nation has paid its heavy price and can ill afford to pay it again. Given conditions, task is of herculean proportions and places extra premium not only upon Imran Khan but also upon people. To be precise upon informed segments to realize his limitations and impediments en route and stand up for long haul and be counted. He is only atlas upon which hope hinges.

