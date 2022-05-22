Mito Pereira shot a 1-under 69 third round at Southern Hills to lead the PGA Championship.

Will Zalatoris, who lead day 2, and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied in second three strokes back at 6-under, while Cameron Young and Abraham Ancer round out the top five at 5-under and 4-under, respectively.

Mito Pereira has also become the first Chilean to lead a major on a day where miserable conditions brought many of the world’s best golfers to their knees, including Tiger Woods.

Playing in just his second major, Pereira carded a one-under 69 to get to nine-under 201 and take a three-shot advantage on Britain’s Fitzpatrick and American Zalatoris going into Sunday’s final round at Southern Hills Country Club.

Pereira started the day one back but found himself alone with the lead after two holes when overnight leader Zalatoris bogeyed the first and he picked up a birdie at the second.

The 27-year-old would extend his lead to four before wobbling in mid-round that saw him absorb four bogeys over a five-hole stretch.

With his lead chopped to one Pereira responded with back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 before closing out his round in style with a 27-footer at the last.

Fitzpatrick struggled at the start of the day with bogeys on his opening two holes but would have just one the rest of the way while carding six birdies, including a pair to end his round for 67.

Second-round leader Zalatoris never manage to heat up on a cold day in Oklahoma taking four bogeys on his outward nine on was to a three-over 73.

Pereira, Fitzpatrick, and Zalatoris are all searching for their first PGA Tour win.

The even bigger story on the day was Tiger Woods who withdrew after having the third-worst round of his career at a major with a nine-over 79 to leave him at the bottom of the leaderboard.

But he was not alone in his struggles.

The U.S. Open champion and world number two Jon Rahm had a 76 and British Open winner and world number three Collin Morikawa signed for a 74 on a cold and windy day.