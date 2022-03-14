Mitchell Starc helps Australia skittle Pakistan on Day 3

Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets to help Australia skittle Pakistan for 148 on day 3 of the second test match in National Stadium, Karachi.

After declaring their innings with a mammoth 556 run total, Australia used a deteriorating pitch and a moving ball to their advantage to bowl out the hosts in just over two sessions, amassing a huge 408 runs first-innings lead.

A 26 runs opening partnership was one of the highlights for a Pakistan batting lineup that offered little resistance against an on-song pace attack.

After Abdullah Shafique’s run out at the hands of the debutant, Mitchell Swepson, Pakistan failed to string any meaningful partnerships together on a tricky surface.

Imam-ul-Haq was the next wicket to fall before the seamers went to work. Starc removed Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam on consecutive balls and was unlucky not to get a hat-trick after squaring up Rizwan with a ripping delivery.

The wicket-keeper batter’s stay was short-lived as he edged a Cummins outswinger to Alex Carey before Cameron Green trapped Faheem LBW.

Mitchell Starc completed his trio of wickets by getting Sajid Khan caught behind. With Pakistan reeling at 119-9 after Babar Azam became Mitchell Swapson’s first international wicket, Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali showed their batting chops. The last wicket added 30 runs for the hosts- the most by a Pakistan pair- before Swepson completed his two-fer by removing Shaheen to bowl Pakistan out on 148.

Australia decided not to enforce the follow-on but with a moving ball and a venomous bowling attack, their victory is almost assured.